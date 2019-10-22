Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Phillip Jackson


1940 - 2019
Phillip Jackson Obituary
Phillip A. Jackson, departed this earthly life on October 16, 2019, at the blessed age of 79. He was born March 15, 1940 in Wadsworth, OH to the late Oscar Jackson and Eddie May Jackson. Phillip worked for Padulla Body Shop in Akron, OH, for over 50 years, He loved working on his special cars, was very artistic and talented with many things and could fix anything with a motor. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeremy Jackson; sister, Marlene Lane; brotherin-law, Edgar Lane, he leaves to forever cherish his memory, children, Joy Jackson, Phillip (Anissa) Jackson, Jr., Lisa (Edward) Burney, and Mark Jackson; brothers, Oscar, Edwin (Willa); sisters, Marguerite Legette, Deborah Miller; grandchildren, Phillip lll, Nathan, Nia; and a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, 200 College St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. Condolences may be sent to 3067 Bronco Dr., New Franklin, OH 44216.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019
