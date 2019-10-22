|
|
Phillip L. Anderson, 71, passed away October 18, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Phil was born in Barberton and was a 1966 graduate of Barberton High School. He was a successful business owner and master mechanic at Phil's Car Care. He was "Dr. Phil, the car care doctor". He was known by many people in Akron and was a long time friend of Dr. Bob. Phil was a familiar face in the AA community for over 30 years. Phil belonged to the Community of Christ Church in Akron. He enjoyed working on cars, going to the auto auction and going to Mountaineer. Phil also enjoyed being with his animals, going to family functions and was an avid Browns fan. Preceded in death by his father, Lewis Anderson and step-father, Rudy Jovanov; He leaves behind his mother, Alice Anderson Jovanov; children, Phillip E., Paytann (PJ) Anderson and Nicole Kay; grandson, Cameron Kay; brothers, Michael (Larraine), Bryan and Mark Anderson; sisters, Crystal Taylor and Nancy Vega; numerous nieces and nephews; good friends, Lelenya Kay, Dale, Walt and many others. Phillip's Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Rev. Pat Barrett officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m. with a Eulogy at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, 44087 or to Dr. Bob's House at drbobshouse.org. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2019