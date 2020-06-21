Phillip Malone
1948 - 2020
"Doc" Phillip "Terry" Malone "Doc" was born on August 9, 1948 in Warsaw, KY. He departed this life on June 16, 2020. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd. Akron, Oh 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Mask required. Private services will follow. Services will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. at www.sommerville funeralservice.com 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
