"Doc" Phillip "Terry" Malone "Doc" was born on August 9, 1948 in Warsaw, KY. He departed this life on June 16, 2020. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12 noon until 1 p.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd. Akron, Oh 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Mask required. Private services will follow. Services will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. at www.sommerville funeralservice.com 330-836-2725
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.