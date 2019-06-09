Phillip S.



Bernhard



WADSWORTH-SHARON TWP. -- Phillip S. Bernhard, 91, formerly of Sharon Twp. more recently of Wadsworth passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born August 9, 1927 in Akron to the late John C. and Blondine Bernhard. Mr. Bernhard was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of Sharon Center United Methodist Church. He was a former member of the Gulfstream Camping Group, retired from Barefoot Sole after 40 years of service and enjoyed gardening and yard work.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Bernhard.



Phillip is survived by his wife, Patricia with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage; daughters, Ann Marie (Bob, deceased) Krautheim, Sharon (Joe) Fox, grandchildren, Nicole Fox, Ashley Krautheim, Christina (Jack) Breese, Stacey (Stephen) Freitag, Mikayla (fiance, Devin Walkuski) Fox; great grandchildren, Kennedy Jo Breese and Cora Breese and brother-in-law, Marshall Browning.



The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the HilliardRospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth where funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Jane Piehl officiating. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sharon Center United Methodist Church, 6407 Ridge Road, P.O. Box 239, Sharon Center, Ohio 44274 or the Sharon Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 310, Sharon Center, OH 44274.



