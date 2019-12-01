Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Phillip Wayne Conrad Obituary
Phillip W. Conrad, 62 of Clinton passed away unexpectedly, Monday, November 25, 2019. Born in Lynchburg, Va. to the late William and Alpha Marie (Stanley) Conrad he lived most of his life in the Clinton area. He was a former EMT/Firefighter with the Clinton Fire Dept. and currently worked for Gen-Tek. He was an avid motorcyclist, animal lover, member of the American Legion Riders Garfield Post and the Sons of the American Legion. Phillip was an amazing brother, uncle and friend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Stephan, David and Terry; sister, Cynthia. Phillip is survived by his sister, Judy Lamp; nephews, David Lamp III, William (Heather) Lamp, Sr., Shawn (Kelly) Lamp; nieces, Valerie (Mark) Szekely, Michelle (Rodney) Stalnaker, Jessica (David) Zemla; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held WEDNESDAY, December 4, 2019 2 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton with visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pookah's Pack Rescue, 5273 Emil Dr. SW, Navarre, OH 44662. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
