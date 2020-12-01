Sr. Philomena Cook, O.P. Sister Philomena Cook, the former Frances Lucille Cook, 85, died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1935 and was the daughter of Fred and Elizabeth Cook of Alliance. She entered the Sisters of St. Dominic of Akron, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace, on August 15, 1952 from St. Joseph Church, Alliance, OH. Her First Profession of Vows was made on August 4, 1954. Sister Philomena graduated from Our Lady of the Elms High School in 1953, St. Joseph Practical School of Nursing in Lorain, OH in 1958, and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1959. She continued studies in IV therapy, rehabilitation, long term care, heart disease, bipolar disease, Alzheimer's Disease and other health issues. Sister Philomena worked as a nurse assistant in Our Lady of the Elms Wellness Center for five years and later as Health Care Coordinator for twelve years. She also worked at the Village of St. Edward, Fairlawn for eight years; Activities Director at Manor Care Nursing Home, Akron for three years. From 1976 to 84, she did practical nursing at Allen Memorial Nursing Home in Mobile, AL. In 2001 she worked for ten years as Program Consultant at Sunrise Assisted Living in Bath which later became Brookdale Senior Living. During her retirement, Sister volunteered at Country Clothing Center and Soup Kitchen in Portage County. Her hobbies included music, crafts, reading, writing and art. One of her successful art projects was designing a variety of occasional cards. Sister Philomena is survived by her brother, Alfred; sister, Claudia Rowley both of Alliance; niece, Lisa Danford, nephew and grand-niece. Due to current circumstances, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Private burial services will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Sister Philomena may be submitted securely at www.oppeace.org
or sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219-2098.