Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Philomena Zimmerman Philomena Zimmerman, 92, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 in Akron. Philomena is survived by her husband of 42 years, Albert Zimmerman; children, John (Song) Hallam, Nancy Hallam, Celeste Hallam, and Laura Rense; bonus daughters Cathy Nahacky and Karen Kemerer; grandchildren, Emily Hallam, Nicole, Ricky, Clare, and Zef Vesel, Seth Hallam, and Sarah and Allison Rense; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Hallam and her parents, Antonio and Mary Marrapodi. Philomena was a longtime member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She enjoyed looking for deals at yard sales and flea markets. Philomena also enjoyed decorating and classical music. She worked as a secretary for the Board of Education for many years. Funeral services will be held TOMORROW, Thursday, October 3rd at 11 A.M., Fr. David Misbrener officiating, at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 A.M. Interment at Holy Cross will immediately follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
