HUDSON, OHIO -- Phoebe L. Gero died on July 9, 2020 at the age of 103. She was born in Manhattan, New York on February 6, 1917. Phoebe was a World War II veteran and served in the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps. She met her husband, Woodrow through her sister Ruth, who married Woody's brother, Richard after the war. Phoebe and Woody married on March 25, 1950. In 1953, they moved to Munroe Falls Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, where they raised their four children. After the death of Woody on June 11, 2002, Phoebe continued to maintain her residence in Cuyahoga Falls while helping to raise her grandchildren. For four years, when her daughter's family was transferred to Toronto, Canada, she also lived with them on and off. Phoebe was an active member of Bethany United Church of Christ for more than 60 years, including listening to the broadcasts of the church services during the coronavirus pandemic. She also worked to package food for needy families in the Good Neighbors program. Having lived through the Great Depression, she was especially concerned for children who didn't have enough to eat. Often, she would secretly pack extra food for families that she knew had young children. Her acts of kindness, generosity, and love set an example for all who met her. She had an adventurous spirit, a curious nature, and a contagious laugh. She loved everybody, and all who came in contact with her have stories to share. We have been blessed with many wonderful memories, and are thankful for her life. Phoebe was a devoted wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, David (Havi Echenberg), Thomas (Jennifer), Susan (Gary) Hickerson, Diane (Jim) Nielsen; eight grandchildren, Mark, Adam, Corey, Alex, Laurie, Jacob, Molly, Phoebe; and one great-grandson, Gunnar. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no calling hours, and presence at the funeral service will be limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, or to the Bethany United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls, in Phoebe's memory. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
