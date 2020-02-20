|
) On February 16, 2020, Phyllis C. (nee Woods) Nash Hartman, passed away after a short illness. She was born on September 20, 1938, the daughter of the late Forest and Helen (nee McDonald) Woods. She is survived by her three boys, James Jr, Kenneth "Ken" (Susan) and Bruce; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, whom she greatly loved. Also surviving are her siblings, Loretta Joyce (nee Woods) Traster and Bud E. Nash. Other than her parents; Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Hartman Sr. Phyllis retired from Kmart and was a loving housewife. She touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020