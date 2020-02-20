Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyliss Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyliss C. Hartman


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyliss C. Hartman Obituary
) On February 16, 2020, Phyllis C. (nee Woods) Nash Hartman, passed away after a short illness. She was born on September 20, 1938, the daughter of the late Forest and Helen (nee McDonald) Woods. She is survived by her three boys, James Jr, Kenneth "Ken" (Susan) and Bruce; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, whom she greatly loved. Also surviving are her siblings, Loretta Joyce (nee Woods) Traster and Bud E. Nash. Other than her parents; Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Hartman Sr. Phyllis retired from Kmart and was a loving housewife. She touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyliss's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now