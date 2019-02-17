Phyllis A. Mayes



Phyllis A. Mayes, age 85, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Phyllis was born in Duck, W. Va. and had lived in Northfield Center for over 45 years.



She is survived by her grandson, David (Christa) Mayes; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Gavin Mayes; by her siblings, Carlos Crislip, Harold (Rose) Crislip, Christine Lare, Shirley Rose, Kay Knicely, June Walsh, Sharon Turner, Jim Knicely, Jerry Knicely and Herbert (Samantha) Kniceley; by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Mark E. Mayes; sister, Emma Young and brother, Gaile Dobbins, Roy Lyn Crislip and Larry Crislip.



Phyllis offers a special thanks to her dear friends Carol and Sheila Gibson, Betty Einhart and all of her other wonderful friends for always being there for her. She loves you all.



Phyllis was a hard worker. She enjoyed preparing and providing meals for people she loved. She was a servant to many. For those who wish, in honor of Phyllis please pay it forward by preparing a meal for someone in need.



The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. TUESDAY, February 19, 2019 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd. (Rt. 82, one mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, Ohio (330-468-1443) where funeral services will begin at 12 p.m.



Interment to follow at Silver Springs Cemetery, Stow, Ohio. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary