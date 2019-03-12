|
Phyllis A. Mayo
Phyllis A. Mayo, 93, passed peacefully March 9, 2019.
Phyllis was born in Warwick, R.I. and lived in Bath for the past 68 years. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron and a proud, long-time volunteer for the Bath-Richfield schools, Stan Hywet Hall (gift shoppe), the Akron Children's Concert Society and the Girl and Boy Scouts.
She is survived by her son, Steven (Mary Ellen) Mayo of Salem, Ohio; daughter, Betsy (Eric) Bray of Edmonds, Washington; son, John of Belleville, Illinois; grandchildren, Michael Bray (Kelly), Diane Gerspacher (Joseph Harris), Nancy Howell (Kyle), Andrew Mayo (Andrew Viragh) and Daniel Mayo; great grandchildren, Marty and Mallory Bray, Leina and Oliver Howell, and Olivia Viragh-Mayo.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Barb Petersen for her special care in Phyllis's final years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019