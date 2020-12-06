) Phyllis A. Taylor, 87, born, Phyllis Stewart, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 of COVID-19 related complications. A proud lifelong resident of Barberton, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lloyd Taylor (10/6/2020); son, Michael; daughters, Bobbi Lynn and Dana, and parents Myrtle L. and C. O. "Mike" Stewart. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Jane Taylor (John Gregory) and Jill Taylor; brother, Jim Stewart; sister, Vicki Yanders; grandchildren: Nauticah (Monta Smith), Brandon, Jayden, Jamia, and Jordan; great-grandson, Noah along with other relatives and friends. Phyllis graduated from Barberton High School, Class of 1951 and attended The University of Akron. Phyllis was a long time member of Lakeview United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and painted the halls with biblical scenes. She also worked at Saalfield Publishing Company but most will remember her as the Barberton History Specialist who was instrumental in the creation and success of the Local History Room at the Barberton Public Library. It was there that she archived historical documents, researched genealogy, curated exhibits, researched and wrote local history articles for the Barberton Herald, and authored two books: Talk of the Town: Stories from the Barberton Herald and, 110 Years of Magic: The Story of Barberton, Ohio, 1891-1991, which are considered two of the definitive works about the history of Barberton. Phyllis also had a desire to continue as an author and write fiction. Others will remember her as a staunch fan of the Barberton Marching Band, who could always be seen dancing in the stands, at the 50 yard line, dressed in every shade of purple, as she cheered for her daughters who were marching on the field. Her family will remember her as a loyal, joyful, and loving sister, mom, and grandma who made no excuses about her proclivity to sing, laugh, and carry on as if no one was watching. The family is having a private viewing with plans for a celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Barberton Public Library, 602 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203.