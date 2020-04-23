|
|
) Phyllis A. Klewe, age 89, passed away at home peacefully April 9, 2020. She was born January 1, 1931 in Kent, Ohio. Helen was preceded in death by parents, George and Lila Klewe. She leaves her brother Lyman Klewe and sister-in-law, Barbara as well as many nieces and nephews. A lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls and Silver Lake, she was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, attended Akron University, and was a retiree of Summit County Probate Court with 45 years of service. There will be no public service and cremation has taken place. Condolences may be sent to family c/o Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main Street, Akron, OH 44301.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020