Phyllis Ann Klewe (Ellsworth) Phyllis Ann Klewe (Ellsworth), age 89, passed away at home peacefully April 9, 2020. She was born January 1, 1931 in Kent, Ohio. She was preceded in death by parents, George and Lila Klewe. She leaves her brother, Lyman Klewe and sister-in-law Barbara as well as many nieces and nephews. A lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls and Silver Lake, Phyllis graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and attended the University of Akron. She was a retiree of Summit County Probate Court with 45 years of service. There will be no public service and cremation has taken place. Condolences may be sent to family c/o Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main Street, Akron OH 44301. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 25, 2020