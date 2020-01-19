|
Phyllis Arlene Davis TOGETHER AGAIN WADSWORTH -- Phyllis Arlene Davis passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born May 2, 1927 in Lafayette Township, Ohio to Robert and Florence (Shaw) Longsdorf. She lived most of her life in Wadsworth, Doylestown and Florida. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Donald H. Davis in 1988; her parents; sisters, Connie Sindlinger and Norma Baynes and her special grandmother, Pearl (Coolman) Shaw. Arlene considered her life's greatest privilege that being the mother of her two surviving children; Gary L. Davis of Streetsboro, OH and Diane K. Davis of Wadsworth, OH. Being a housewife, constantly and gladly tending to the home fires was her calling. She did pursue various hobbies over the years and loved collecting things as well. Also surviving are her daughter-in-law; Gary's wife Adele; granddaughters, Jaime Davis of Hilliard, OH and Jessica Santa of Ridgefield, WA and many nieces and nephews. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith, II Timothy 4:7. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sanctuary of Wadsworth and Summa Hospice for giving us a little more time with our loved one. Cremation has taken place and private graveside services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020