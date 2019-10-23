|
Phyllis Ilene Hicks, 92, passed away on October 21, 2019. Phyllis was born in Crooksville Village, Ohio on May 7, 1927 to the late George and Ella Dobbs. She had many interests, including bowling, shopping, traveling, and country music shows. She was a wonderful mom, grandma, and great-grandma, and will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents; Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Casel Carmen Hicks; daughter, Deborah Hicks; and six siblings. She is survived by her children, John (Wanda) Hicks, Belinda Page, and Jim (Sherri) Hicks; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend, Judson Spore. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10-11 followed by an 11 a.m. funeral with Pastor John McIntyre officiating at NEWCOMER AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019