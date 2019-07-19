Phyllis Irene Douglas



Phyllis Irene Douglas, age 93, of Howell, Michigan, passed away on July 13, 2019.



She was born in Akron, Ohio on August 9, 1925. Phyllis was the daughter of Frank and Lucille Barber. She was preceded in death by her sister, Iris Wood and her brother, Gary Barber. Phyllis was a "Rosie the Riveter" at Firestone, placing rivets in airplane wings during WWII. There she met her husband, Stephen Douglas who preceded her in death in 2002. They were married 47 years and raised four children: Linda (Roy) Seifried of Howell, MI, David (Pam) Douglas of Seville, OH and Donald Douglas and Delores Nichols (Twins) of Doylestown, OH. She was grandmother to five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Phyllis was an avid crocheter, gardener and had a large greenhouse business for years. She has donated 10 gallons of blood to the Red Cross and volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital in Howell, MI for many years. Phyllis will be extremely missed by all who loved her.