Phyllis J. "Nan" Bainey (Nee Husted)



Phyllis J. Bainey, 80, passed away suddenly on February 23, 2019.



She was born on October 11, 1938 and raised in West Decatur, Pa. Phyllis attended Philipsburg Osceola High School graduating in 1956. As a proud majorette, she held a lifelong passion for her marching band.



Marrying in 1957, she and her husband, Donald, later moved to Tallmadge, Ohio to raise their family. Phyllis attended Akron City Hospital Practical Nursing Program. During her LPN career, she worked at Robinson Memorial Hospital, Summit County Sheriff's Office at the County Jail, and the ADM Board.



Preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Harry 'Newt' Husted; grandchildren, Jesse and Carrie Dobbins; she is survived by her husband of over 60 years; daughters, Julie Dobbins, Lisa Fulmer, Dianna (Bill) Lewis, Lori Bainey; son, Don (Jeannie); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren (and a seventh soon expected); sisters, Carolyn Johnson, Peggy Naismith, Pat (Herb) Bonser, Shirley Conklin, Sonnie (Jack) Lobb, and Debbie Womer.



Family gatherings and reunions were very dear to Phyllis. She especially loved spending time with her grand/great-grandchildren. Many Pennsylvania vacations to Black Moshannon State Park included them too. Christmas was a special time because of 'Nan'. She loved searching all year long to find unique gifts just for the enjoyment of giving. Her summertime backyard cookouts were always a time to enjoy family. 'Nan' was the rock for her family. She went well beyond holding family events. Anytime a family member needed a helping hand or just a shoulder to lean on, she was there - Always!



Phyllis was an avid reader. Between books, she was a fan of Penn State and Steelers football, plus Pirates baseball. She also liked to socialize and especially enjoyed her longtime friends, Mary Bangtson, Janet Mulhollen and monthly dinners with Katy, Lorraine, Rhonda and many others.



Family and friends will gather from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 9th with memorial service 11 a.m. at First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike/ Pa. 350 S, Philipsburg, Pa. Interment at Philipsburg Cemetery.



Phyllis supported the John Manner Arts & Culture Center program, therefore in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: YMCA OCC (Moshannon Valley Branch), P.O. Box 426, Philipsburg, PA 16866.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019