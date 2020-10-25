1/1
Phyllis J. Evans
Phyllis J. Evans, age 89, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, she graduated from Springfield High School. Phyllis loved flowers, baking pies, going to garage sales, and mowing the yard. She enjoyed traveling to Daytona Beach, Fla., and spending time with her grandsons, Brad and Brian. Phyllis and her husband, Bob loved to do everything together. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her sister, Betty; and her parents, she is survived by her son, Dan; daughter-in-law, Denise; grandsons, Brad and Brian; sisters-in-law, Sharlene, Margaret and Doris; and many nieces and nephews. A family graveside memorial service for both Phyllis and her husband Robert, who passed away on July 9, 2019 will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. The family requests no flowers, but instead donations in memory of Bob and Phyllis Evans may be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 25, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
