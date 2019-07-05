|
|
Phyllis J.
Goddard
WADSWORTH -- Phyllis J. Goddard, 85, of Wadsworth, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Richwood, West Virginia on February 24, 1934 to the late Orville and Myrtle Smith.
She was a member of Wadsworth United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women's Club and the choir for over 20 years. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Mrs. Goddard was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Darell L. Goddard. Phyllis is survived by her children, Debbie (Kent) Kaufman, Bill (Nancy) Goddard and Lea (Jeff) Campbell all of Wadsworth and her grandchildren, Nicholas Goddard, Benjamin Goddard, Joseph Goddard, Samuel Goddard, Rachel Goddard, Carly Dunkle and Steven Dunkle along with one sister, Pat Austin.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, Ohio. Pastor Dale Turner will be officiating. Please meet at the welcome center at 10 a.m.
Hilliard-Rospert
330-334-1501
www.hillardrospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 5, 2019