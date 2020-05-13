Phyllis J. Kitzmiller, age 87, of Fort Myers, FL, went to her heavenly home on April 22, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, Donald of 68 years; her loving children: Carol (Dr. Ronald) Goldstein of Sandusky and Fort Myers, Daniel (Robin) of Norton, OH, Glenn (Connie) of Bluffton, SC; and her grandchildren: Tara (Tim) Riddell, Jordan (Maggie), Rachel, and Jessica; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Craig; her parents, William and Florence Hendershot; and her sisters, Betty, June and Midge. Phyllis was a graduate of Akron South High School and lived in the Akron area for most of her life, moving to Jamestown, PA for many years where she and her husband cared for their son, Craig. She lived her life to the fullest, with love, kindness and terrific sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling and loved the performing arts. She was a wonderfully devoted wife and mother. Her beautiful soul and kind heart touched and enriched many lives. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. Phyllis completed the final chapter of her life in Fort Myers, FL. where she passed away peacefully. The family is having a private service. Memorials may be made to: Hope Hospice, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store