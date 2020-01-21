|
|
) Stewart Phyllis Jean (Bruce) Stewart, age 79, of Suffield, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in Akron Summa Hospital. She was born September 9, 1940 in Akron to Frank William and Marjorie Clarabelle (Allen) Bruce and graduated from North High School in Akron. Phyllis was a legal secretary and worked for Hershey & Brown, Goodyear Tire and Renner & Kenner. She was a dedicated, active member of Advent Lutheran Church in Uniontown, member of Mogadore Moose and lifetime member of Airport VFW. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Harry; son, Mark Stewart of Ellet; daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Jeff Smith of Lake Township; sister, Lillian Capparelli of Ravenna, Judith Bruce of Fairlawn; brother and sister-in-law,, Delvin and Sandy Bruce of Canal Fulton; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Allie), Joshua and Taylor Smith; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Toby Smith. She was preceded in death by sister, Juanita Mae Smith and brothers, Frank, Jim and Don Bruce. Calling hours will be Thursday 4 - 6 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville and one hour prior to the service Friday 10-11 a.m. in Advent Lutheran Church in Uniontown. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob Cheyney officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Peace Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested to Advent Lutheran Church. Arnold-Hartville 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneral home.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020