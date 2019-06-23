Phyllis Joan Martin



Phyllis Joan Martin peacefully passed away on June 16, 2019 at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center. She was 80 years old. She was born in Akron, Ohio to Henry and Lena Williams.



She worked at the Akron Clinic prior to pursuing her dream of becoming a real estate agent. She met many people during her year's at Kramer Realty. She was also an active member of the Akron community volunteering with both civic and religious organizations. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.



She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Stanley E. Martin; her children, Stanley Blaine (Christianne) Martin and Kristen Ouellette. She will be missed dearly by her grandchildren, Jordan, Kaide and Erynnn Ouellette as well as by her son-in-law, Scott Ouellette and Martha Palunas, who was like a daughter to Phyllis. She also leaves behind numerous friends, nieces and nephews who were all very dear to her.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on WEDNESDAY, June 26 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St., Akron 44304, with Rev. David Nevergall officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on TUESDAY, June 25 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in her name.