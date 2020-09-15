1/1
Phyllis June Crossland
1943 - 2020
) Phyllis J. Crossland, 77, of Canal Fulton, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. Born on April 1, 1943 in Akron to the late Boyd and Blondena (Anderson) Morris, she had been an area resident all of her life and retired from Chapel Hill Community after 17 years of service. Phyllis' greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Morris. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 58 years, Kent Crossland; sons, Dean (Christine), Scott (Shelly) and Boyd; grandchildren, Joshua, Amber (Evan), Ashley, Aron; great-grandchildren, Kent, Whitney, Maverick, Lucas and brother, David (Linda) Morris. Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Rev. Sandra Hutchinson officiating. Burial at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling Hours Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Stark Senior Service Network or Chapel Hill Community, Kroft Residents' Community Fund, c/o 12200 Strauser NW, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
