Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer, Akron Chapel
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The Springfield Church of the Brethren
3500 Albrecht Avenue
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Kurtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis L. Kurtz


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis L. Kurtz Obituary
Phyllis L. Kurtz (Stich) Phyllis L. Kurtz, age 84 of North Canton, Ohio, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Pebble Creek Nursing Home, Akron. She was born on December 2, 1934 in Akron, the daughter of the late Stephen and Leah (nee Meyer) Stich. In her younger years she was a teacher, teaching primary students in the Springfield Local Schools. Mrs. Kurtz was a homemaker as well, enjoying crocheting, her club "the homemakers club", having time with her cats, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband, Milton Kurtz, Jr., whom she married on August 27, 1955; her children, Kathleen (Michael), Steven (Phyllis) and Sue (Joseph); her seven grandchildren, Tara, Christopher (Rebecca), Stephanie (David), Marissa, Sean, Jacob and Sarah; and her three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Avalyn and Rayven. Other than her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334. Funeral services will be held at The Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Avenue, Akron, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Pastor Cindy Peel will celebrate Phyllis' life. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now