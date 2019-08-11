|
|
Phyllis L. Kurtz (Stich) Phyllis L. Kurtz, age 84 of North Canton, Ohio, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Pebble Creek Nursing Home, Akron. She was born on December 2, 1934 in Akron, the daughter of the late Stephen and Leah (nee Meyer) Stich. In her younger years she was a teacher, teaching primary students in the Springfield Local Schools. Mrs. Kurtz was a homemaker as well, enjoying crocheting, her club "the homemakers club", having time with her cats, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband, Milton Kurtz, Jr., whom she married on August 27, 1955; her children, Kathleen (Michael), Steven (Phyllis) and Sue (Joseph); her seven grandchildren, Tara, Christopher (Rebecca), Stephanie (David), Marissa, Sean, Jacob and Sarah; and her three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Avalyn and Rayven. Other than her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334. Funeral services will be held at The Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Avenue, Akron, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Pastor Cindy Peel will celebrate Phyllis' life. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019