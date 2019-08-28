|
Phyllis M. Boydston Phyllis M. Boydston, 61, went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019. She was a loving, strong-willed mother and grandmother, and a woman of God. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and JoAnne; best friend and partner in life, David Garrett; and grandson, Isaiah. She is survived by her children, Tara Boydston, David Garrett, Shannah (Omar) Garrett, Johanna Garrett; grandchildren, Lola, Anthony, Adolph, Emanuel, Christopher, Marianna, Dezyre, Marshaun, Oshai, Michael, Milayah, Ayori, Omar, Mason, Daijon; siblings, Roxanne (Obie) Allgood, Eddie Boydston; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, August 31 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 12 p.m. Cremation will take place following services. Condolences may be sent to 814 Fess Ave., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019