Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Boydston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Boydston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis M. Boydston Obituary
Phyllis M. Boydston Phyllis M. Boydston, 61, went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2019. She was a loving, strong-willed mother and grandmother, and a woman of God. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and JoAnne; best friend and partner in life, David Garrett; and grandson, Isaiah. She is survived by her children, Tara Boydston, David Garrett, Shannah (Omar) Garrett, Johanna Garrett; grandchildren, Lola, Anthony, Adolph, Emanuel, Christopher, Marianna, Dezyre, Marshaun, Oshai, Michael, Milayah, Ayori, Omar, Mason, Daijon; siblings, Roxanne (Obie) Allgood, Eddie Boydston; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, August 31 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 12 p.m. Cremation will take place following services. Condolences may be sent to 814 Fess Ave., Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now