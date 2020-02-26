|
BARBERTON -- Phyllis Peresta (nee Cleckner), 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 23, 2020. Phyllis was born in Doylestown and had been a resident of the Clinton and Barberton areas all her life where she was a member of Columbia United Church of Christ. Phyllis enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, sewing and crocheting. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John, who passed away on February 23, 1997; brother, Sam Cleckner; and sisters, Jane Lincicome and Hazel Lehtinen; she is survived by her children, Margaret (Moses) Mi, Jane (Roger) Sedmack, John (Sue) Peresta and Barbara (Philip) Pete; grandchildren, Wayne (Tammy) Terzin, Timothy Terzin, Mike (Leigh) Pete, Brian (Hayley) Pete, Christopher (Amy) Peresta and Jennifer (Roman) Dreussi; and 15 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living, Pleasant View Health Care Center and Crossroads Hospice for their comforting care. Phyllis's Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton, Rev. John Henniger officiating. Interment at Clinton Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday from 12 p.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to Columbia United Church of Christ, 978 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020