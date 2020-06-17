) Fassnacht Phyllis R. (Bigler) Fassnacht, 76, of Norton/Alliance, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1943 in Barberton, Ohio to Dwight and Helen (Yocum) Bigler. Phyllis was retired from electronic engineering and enjoyed pursuing her love of research and spiritualism. She delighted in her flower garden and the variety of colorful rocks/stones she collected. Phyllis is survived by her sister, Carol Kreider; children, Barbara Harsh and Todd (April) Harsh; her grandchildren, Allison and Will Patterson; and her great grandchildren, Lynn Patterson and Jameson Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert, her sister, Janet, and her grandson, Matthew. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W, Barberton, OH 44203 at 7 p.m. Calling hours are 5 to 7 p.m. To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.