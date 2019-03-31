Pierce "Chat" Chatman Tiller



Pierce "Chat" Chatman Tiller, 75, of Akron, passed away on March 27, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on August 18, 1943 in Council, Virginia to the late William Ezra and Beatrice Tiller. He graduated from Council High School, where he played four years of basketball. Following graduation, he moved to Akron, Ohio and began working at Goodyear Rubber Company in 1962. He worked there for 40 years and retired in 2002. Chat was an avid golfer and Cleveland sports fan, but above all, he loved his grandson, Elijah.



In addition to his parents; Chat was preceded in death by his siblings, Maggie Edith Tiller, Clara Ann Tiller, Garner Tiller, Ralph Tiller, and Wallace Tiller; and nephew, Austin Tiller.



He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Melissa Hoskins; grandson, Elijah Hoskins; sisters-in-law, Nellie Tiller, and Mary Tiller; niece, Anita (Joe) Schlosser; nephews, David (Patti) Tiller, Wally Tiller, William Casey(Julie) Tiller, and Danny (Yarka) Tiller; and a number of great-nieces and nephews.



A memorial visitation will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Chat will be laid to rest at Tiller Cemetery in Council, Virginia in June.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in Chat's honor.



