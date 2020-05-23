Piper Grace Hoefler, born April 23, 2020, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She took her last breath in the loving arms of her mother and father outside Akron Children's Hospital with her NICU family looking on just as the sun peeked from behind the rain clouds. In her 27 days of life, Piper touched the hearts of so many and will continue to make a difference in the world she left behind. Prior to her birth, the adored family dog, Rudy, crossed over the rainbow bridge to prepare heaven for Piper. Piper was the beloved daughter of Ryan and Jessica (nee Freesen) Hoefler; dear sister of Quinn Rose Hoefler; cherished granddaughter of Matthew and Cathleen Freesen and Mark and Christina Hoefler; adored niece of Jacklyn Freesen and Chase Hoefler; beloved great granddaughter of Oscar Robert (Deborah) Freesen, Clare (Jack, deceased) Hoefler and the late Edward (Mary) Glancy, Alice Freesen and Joseph (Patricia) Peca. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2020 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 E. Main St. (on the square), Hudson, OH. (Please follow social distancing guidelines while in the funeral home.) The family requests memorial contributions be made in Piper's memory to CureSMA http://events.curesma.org/goto/Piper or Akron Children's Hospital NICU https://www.akronchildrens.org/pages/Ways-to-Give-to-Akron-Children-s-Hospital.html www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 23, 2020.