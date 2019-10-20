|
|
Polly Jean McCullough (McCollam) Polly Jean McCullough, 89, of Aurora, Ohio, left this world on October 18, 2019 at Summa Akron City. Born August 6, 1930 at Twin City Hospital in Dennison, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James Charles and Erma Alvira McCollam. A 1948 graduate of Uhrichsville High School, Polly furthered her education at the College of Wooster and at the Katharine Gibbs School in New York City. In addition to being a loving wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, she worked throughout her life as an executive secretary, retiring from General Electric Reuter-Stokes. She was a member of the David Hudson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Hudson United Methodist Church. Polly also served as a volunteer at Robinson Memorial Hospital. On April 10, 1954 she married Robert Eugene McCullough with whom she enjoyed nearly 18 years of marriage until his passing on January 12, 1972. Polly is survived by her three children, Shari L. (Tim) Arfons, Scott R. McCullough, and Stacy Kelly; five grandchildren, T.J. Arfons, Cameron, Nicolle, Jimmy, and Krissy Kelly; her brother, Jim (Kay) McCollam; niece, Holly and nephew, Mark. Friends will be received from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hudson United Methodist Church, 2600 Hudson Aurora Rd., Hudson, Ohio 44236 where a service officiated by Rev. Paul Beal will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be beside her husband in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. (330-650-4181) www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019