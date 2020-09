Preston Lewis, Jr., passed away on September 6, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for family only. A public visitation will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 938 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307.