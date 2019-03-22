Priscilla Delle Warner Berry



Priscilla Dell Warner Berry passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home.



Born in Hilliard, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Henry Whitney and Evalyn Courtright Warner. Priscilla grew up in Columbia Heights Methodist Church of Rome, Ohio where she married James (Jim) M. Berry in June of 1951. She and Jim made Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio their home. Priscilla was a member of Church of The Master in Akron, Ohio where she served as Sunday School Teacher, in the choir and on various committees. Priscilla and Jim retired to Lake Lure, N.C. where they joined Fairfield Mountains Chapel.



Priscilla was an alumnus of Otterbein College where she received a Liberal Arts Degree in Home Economics. She was a member of Epsilon Kappa Tau Sorority and made lifelong friendships. She was a homemaker, mother and for many years a volunteer with Mobile Meals.



Priscilla was pre-deceased by her husband of 63 years, Jim. Surviving are her two children: daughter, Cynthia D. Goodin and spouse, John of Spartanburg, S.C. and son, James W. Berry and spouse, Darlene of Charlotte, N.C. Also surviving are five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Fairfield Mountains Chapel in Lake Lure, N.C., with Rev. Everette H. Chapman officiating. Interment is at Rose Hill Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caris Hospice, 111 Smith Hines Rd., Greenville, SC 29607 or Fairfield Mountains Chapel, 1384 Buffalo Creek Rd, Lake Lure, NC 28746. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary