Priscilla Jane Blanchard (Boyce)



Priscilla (Boyce) Blanchard, age 70, of Tallmadge, Ohio died peacefully on July 1st, 2019.



She was born on February 8, 1949 in Kyoto, Japan to James Timothy and Esther M. (Henry) Boyce. She was preceded in death by her father, James Timothy Boyce. She is survived by her mother, Esther M Boyce of New Middletown; son, James Boyce (Cami) Blanchard of Northfield; daughter, Felicia Frances (Justin) Moore, of Tallmadge; brother, Timothy James (Tania) Boyce of Millbrook, Alabama; sister, Shellee Irene Boyce of New Middletown, Ohio; sister, Brenda Arlene Boyce of Northfield; brother, Michael James (Teresa) Boyce of New Middletown, Ohio; granddaughter, Evalyn Margaret Hoppert of Mentor-on-the-lake, Ohio as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who loved her dearly.



The daughter of an Air Force Lt. Colonel, Priscilla grew up across the United States and Japan, making friends and touching lives everywhere she lived.



She graduated from James Island High School in Charleston, S.C. in 1967. Priscilla received her bachelor's degree from Kent State University in General Studies in 1975. She received her master's degree from The University of Akron in Urban Planning-Public Administration in 1983.



Priscilla was a pioneer in local government administration. In 1984 while interning at the city of Kent she applied for the vacant Service Director's position. Then, she became Kent's first female Service Director 1984-1990. From 1990-1997, she served as Kent's first female City Manager, and the first female City Manager in northern Ohio and only the second in the state of Ohio. She was responsible for numerous projects in the city but notably the upgrade in Riveredge Park along the Cuyahoga River and Kent's West River Corridor which helped restore the Gougler Avenue neighborhood among other things.



In 1998 she served as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Hudson. When the City of Hudson and Hudson Township merged, she became the first Public Works Director. She retired from the City of Hudson in 2012.



Priscilla enjoyed life, reading, live music, cooking and especially gardening. She enjoyed welcoming people to her home, hosting numerous gatherings and events for family and friends. She enjoyed spending time at her family's farm in Pavonia, Ohio. Priscilla was an avid animal lover and will be missed by her dog Kota. She will always be remembered for her generosity and grand gestures.



Calling Hours will be at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home on July 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Portage County Animal Protective League, 8122 Infirmary Road, Ravenna, OH 44266. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 4, 2019