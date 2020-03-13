|
Priscilla Jane Ketler, 78, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born on February 25, 1942 in Salem, OH to the late Floyd and Clara Ballis, she had been an area resident most of her life and was a member of High Point Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Priscilla is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Ketler, Sr.; sons, Robert Jr. and Kevin Sr., seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and sister, Janet Smoot. A Celebration of Life will be held SATURDAY, March 14, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Burial at Canal Fulton Cemetery. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020