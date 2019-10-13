|
Queen E. Cole, age 79, passed away on October 10, 2019. Born in Dillion, S.C., where Mrs. Cole had been a resident in her young years. She moved to Akron, OH and prior to her retirement, was employed by F.W. Means Co. She also was a member and usher at Abundant Life Center. Preceded in death by her husband, Lesel E Cole. She is survived by her children, son, Charles Jones; daughters, Michelle Gavin, Nancy Jones, Dorothy Jones, and Carolyn Wilson; eleven grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren; great friend, Mozella. In remembrance of special cousin, Joella Wilkerson. Queen Cole would not want you to be sad but to celebrate her passing. Her family asks that you celebrate her life and not mourn her passing. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Funeral Services at 12 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Entombment Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019