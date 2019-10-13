Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Queen Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Queen E. Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Queen E. Cole Obituary
Queen E. Cole, age 79, passed away on October 10, 2019. Born in Dillion, S.C., where Mrs. Cole had been a resident in her young years. She moved to Akron, OH and prior to her retirement, was employed by F.W. Means Co. She also was a member and usher at Abundant Life Center. Preceded in death by her husband, Lesel E Cole. She is survived by her children, son, Charles Jones; daughters, Michelle Gavin, Nancy Jones, Dorothy Jones, and Carolyn Wilson; eleven grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren; great friend, Mozella. In remembrance of special cousin, Joella Wilkerson. Queen Cole would not want you to be sad but to celebrate her passing. Her family asks that you celebrate her life and not mourn her passing. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Funeral Services at 12 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Entombment Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Queen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now