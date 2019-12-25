Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church
180 Edwards Ave.
Akron, OH
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church
180 Edwards Ave
Akron, OH
Quentin Elijah Smith Obituary
("Cue Elijah Denicki") Quintin Elijah Smith, "Cue", 41, departed this earthly life on December 16, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Quintin was a graduate of North High School, class of 1996. He studied at Kent State University receiving his Associate of Science Degree in film. He was a Associate Director Stage Manager, Creative Producer Direc tor/Actor, studied at the School of Film in Los Angeles, CA, was writer at Luckie Productive Networking Entertainment and he sang with YEPAW in Akron. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Shelby Ray DeCoff of Los Angeles, Camille (Ernest) McGowan; father, John E. (Rose-Marie) Smith; sister, LaTovah (Allen) Tye; Godsisters, Alice Clark, Theresa Camacho; brothers, John D. Jermaine, Jessie, Jeremiah and Johnathan Smith and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Home going service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 180 Edwards Ave., Akron, OH 44310, where friends may call from 12:00 P.M. until time of service. Rev. Stanley Hamilton, Eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 25, 2019
