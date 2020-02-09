|
R. Richard "Dick" Snader, 96, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. Born in Akron to Roy and Mary Snader, he graduated from South High School, joined the US Navy and served as a radioman during World War II. He retired from the Akron Fire Department at the rank of Lieutenant after serving for 28 years. He went on to have a second career in real estate, retiring from Ederer Realty at the age of 90. He also served a term on the Fairlawn City Council representing the 6th ward. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Irene Davenport, Lois Hatcher, Mae Cross; and his brother, William "Bill" Snader. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 72 years, Pauline Snader; his daughter Paulette Makary; his grandchildren, Richard Mallardi, Rachelle Moon, Dawn Jenne, and Deborah Huffman; and 5 great-grandchildren. After cremation, his ashes will be inurned at Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman and a memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of his family per Dick's wishes. No flowers please.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020