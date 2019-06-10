Rachel B Riehl



Rachel B. Riehl, 100, of Ravenna, Ohio. Passed away June 5, 2019. She was born May 28, 1919 in Northampton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Bernard and Mina (Rapp) Luke. On June 8, 1940, she married Clifford Riehl and together they shared 43 years of marriage.



She graduated from Stow High School in 1938 and Akron LPN school in 1969. She was a kindergarten teacher at Redeemer Lutheran Church for 16 years. She also was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, belonged to the Altar guild, LWML and the garden club. She often said Redeemer was her home away from home.



Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; son, Bruce; siblings, Joseph, Ruth, Herman, Esther and David. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Paul) Nay of Phoenix, Gail (Tom) Hura of Rootstown; daughter-n-law, Barbara of Stow; and brother-n-law, Richard Riehl; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.



Services will be held June 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Reedemer Lutheran Church, 2141 5th Street, Cuyahoga Falls. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran School or Redeemer LWML.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330)535-9186