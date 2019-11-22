Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
Rachel E. Halcomb


1933 - 2019
TOGETHER AGAIN Rachel E. Halcomb, age 86, went Home to be with the Lord on November 20, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1933 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Edward and Katherine Lay. Family meant everything to Rachel. She was a loving mother and grandmother and loved the Lord with all of her heart. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Halcomb; and siblings, Louise, Phyllis, and Eddie. She is survived by her children: Frank Halcomb Jr., Sue (Dan) Villers, Billie (Mark) Hammer, Robin (Kevin) Horvath, and Rachel Brown; nine grandchildren: Sonya (Brian) Brown, Daniel (Kayla) Villers, Tiffany (Ron) Harvey, Laban Halcomb, Kristi (Joe) Giovanini, Danielle (Cory) Scott, Lauren (Adam) Archer, Rebecca Halcomb, and Joshua Horvath; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Geri) Lay, Wilhelmina (Ralph) Gwynn, and Linda (Dave) Measell; and extended family. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held, MONDAY, November 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Jeremy Klein will officiate. VISITATION will take place, Sunday from 4 - 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
