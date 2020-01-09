|
Rachel Elizabeth Corbett-Harper was born in Landisburg, West Virginia on December 5, 1924 and gained her heavenly wings to go on to glory with the Lord on January 2, 2020 at the blessed age of 95. Rachel was a great and mighty woman of God. She was a faithful member of Livingstone Apostolic Church, under the leadership of Elder James L Gregory and Bishop Ralph Byrd Jr., working in various ministerial duties. Preceded in death by husband, Will Harper Jr.; daughter, Faye Mays; parents, Archie Corbett and Fary Lee Henry-Corbett and brother, Jeffery Corbett Sr. She is survived by sons, Ernest (Belinda), Archie, Willie, Mark, and Thomas (Tammy) Harpers, all of Akron, OH; daughters, Antoinette (Samuel) Ford, Stephanie Fain, Deborah Hannah, and Minni (Cain) Connalley, all of Akron, OH; 56 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren, and 54 great-great grandchildren; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends to celebrate her life. Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Livingstone Apostolic Faith Church, 587 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until time of service. Bishop Ralph Byrd, Jr., eulogizing. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 803 Jonathan Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020