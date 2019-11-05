|
|
) Jacobozzi Rae Arlene (Van Nuys) Jacobozzi, 84, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born and lived in the Amherst area until recently moving to Tallmadge to be closer to her son. She retired from the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services after many years of service. Rae was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going out to eat with her dear friend Madelene Didado and playing cards with her social group at her apartment complex. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Julia Van Nuys; brother, Howard "Bud" (Norma) Van Nuys; sister, Joy (John) Priestas; and former husband and dear friend, Elio Jacobozzi. Rae is survived by her son, Andrew (Maria) Jacobozzi; grandsons, Salvatore and Santino Jacobozzi; sister, Fay Ott; granddogs, Asti and Stella; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 44 University Ave., Akron. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St. Akron. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Summa Hospice 525 E. Market St. Akron, OH 44304.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019