Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
44 University Ave
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rae Jacobozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rae Arlene Jacobozzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rae Arlene Jacobozzi Obituary
) Jacobozzi Rae Arlene (Van Nuys) Jacobozzi, 84, passed away November 3, 2019. She was born and lived in the Amherst area until recently moving to Tallmadge to be closer to her son. She retired from the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services after many years of service. Rae was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going out to eat with her dear friend Madelene Didado and playing cards with her social group at her apartment complex. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Julia Van Nuys; brother, Howard "Bud" (Norma) Van Nuys; sister, Joy (John) Priestas; and former husband and dear friend, Elio Jacobozzi. Rae is survived by her son, Andrew (Maria) Jacobozzi; grandsons, Salvatore and Santino Jacobozzi; sister, Fay Ott; granddogs, Asti and Stella; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 44 University Ave., Akron. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St. Akron. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Summa Hospice 525 E. Market St. Akron, OH 44304.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -