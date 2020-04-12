|
Rae I. Harris, 83, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was a life resident of Barberton. Rae will be missed by all her friends in the "Euchre Club". Preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Arlene Breitenstine; her husband of 49 years, David; brother, Jack Breitenstine; sister, Sherry Scarpitti and her companion of nine years, Jim Boyer. Rae is survived by her sons, David (Kelly) and Danny (Cathie); daughter, Ronda (Rob) Robinson; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Chuck (Pat) Breitenstine; sister-in-law, Maxine Breitenstine; along with other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A celebration of Rae's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020