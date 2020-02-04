|
|
Hardy Rae Hardy passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Rae is survived by her husband, Bill; and sons, William III and Samuel. Rae also leaves behind a large loving family and many friends. There will be two Memorial Services. The first at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28th at Derry Presbyterian Church (248 East Derry Road, Hershey, Pa.). The second at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (349 Lindy Lane Avenue Northwest, North Canton, Ohio). In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Derry Discovery Days Preschool.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020