) Nicky, 55, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 after a long illness. She graduated from Buchtel H.S. in 1983. She later earned a degree in Early Childhood Development at the University of Akron. Born on November 24, 1964 to Lovie (Carlisle) Mingle and Freddie Rivers, she was preceded in death by her son, Duwayne Stamps, her father, grandparents Pomp and Estella Carlisle and Velma and Freddie Rivers Sr., brothers Todd and Darren Roberts. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Darrell (Monica) Stamps, daughter Wonyea Whitley Dahn, her mother, brother, Frank Washington, sister August (Chauncey) Carlisle-Harris, sisters, Stephanie Moorer, and Crystal Roberts, brothers, Eric (Londa) and Corey (Wanda) Roberts, Dino (Dina) and Dorlan Rivers, grandsons, Darrell Jr., Da'Von, Cameron, Courtney, Jeremiah, Caden, and Duane Stamps, granddaughter, Cherish Stamps, along with a host of other relatives and friends. Per her request, cremation has taken place. Services entrusted to Hummel Funeral, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44304. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private Service to follow, Pastor Stacey Jenkins officiating. Social distancing and masks are required. Condolences may be sent to 1960 Burgess Dr., Apt. 215, Uniontown, OH 44685.