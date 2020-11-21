1/1
Raemonique Carlisle
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raemonique's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Nicky, 55, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 after a long illness. She graduated from Buchtel H.S. in 1983. She later earned a degree in Early Childhood Development at the University of Akron. Born on November 24, 1964 to Lovie (Carlisle) Mingle and Freddie Rivers, she was preceded in death by her son, Duwayne Stamps, her father, grandparents Pomp and Estella Carlisle and Velma and Freddie Rivers Sr., brothers Todd and Darren Roberts. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Darrell (Monica) Stamps, daughter Wonyea Whitley Dahn, her mother, brother, Frank Washington, sister August (Chauncey) Carlisle-Harris, sisters, Stephanie Moorer, and Crystal Roberts, brothers, Eric (Londa) and Corey (Wanda) Roberts, Dino (Dina) and Dorlan Rivers, grandsons, Darrell Jr., Da'Von, Cameron, Courtney, Jeremiah, Caden, and Duane Stamps, granddaughter, Cherish Stamps, along with a host of other relatives and friends. Per her request, cremation has taken place. Services entrusted to Hummel Funeral, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44304. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private Service to follow, Pastor Stacey Jenkins officiating. Social distancing and masks are required. Condolences may be sent to 1960 Burgess Dr., Apt. 215, Uniontown, OH 44685.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved