Rafael Alejandro Manzo HUDSON -- Rafael A. Manzo, 52, passed away September 29, 2019. Born in Mexico, he was a resident of Hudson and a successful industrial engineer. Rafael was a member of St. Mary's Parish and enjoyed reading and bowling. Preceded in death by father, Rafael Manzo, he is survived by wife, Ofelia Puente; son, Rafael Manzo Jr.; daughters, Maryjo, Sofia, Monica and Mariana. Rafael, Jr. and Mariana are students at Hudson High School. Rafael's wife and children would like to express great appreciation for all the thoughtful acts and shows of love they have received from all the wonderful people around them. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019