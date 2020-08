) Restaino Raffaela Bernadette (Sessa) Restaino, of Wilmington, DE, passed into eternal life on August 5th. She was born in Brooklyn on August 14th, 1934 to Adele (Amalfi) and Alberico Sessa. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Alfred J. Restaino; her parents, Adele Amalfi and Alberico Sessa; her brothers, Al and Mario; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Restaino and niece - Goddaughter, Adele Sessa. she was married at 18, Rae moved with Al from Brooklyn, NY to Baltimore, MD to Lawrenceville, NJ finally settling in Wilmington, DE in the 1960's. Rae loved the florist business and was a member of a number of florist groups. She followed in her father's footsteps helping run Sessa's florist, the family business, located on 13th Avenue, with her mother, Adele after Alberico's untimely death when Rae was 12. The business continued under the ownership of her brother Al as Colonial Florist for another 25 plus years. She also loved the world of art and enjoyed painting and clay sculpting in those moments between raising 5 children, and managed to fit in a few years teaching CCD at St. Mary Magdalen. She was the proud winner of 1st place in the New York State drum major association while in her teens. She grieved over the loss of her beloved Yorkshire Terrier Boo, who passed several years ago. She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Irene) of Chesapeake, VA, Alfred (Patty) of Akron, OH, Peter (Nancy) of Shavertown, PA, Mario (Michele) of Media, PA; her daughter, Lisa Flaherty of Bear, DE; 17 grandchildren and 5 great grand children. Friends may call on Monday, August 10th, 6 to 8 p.m. at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 11 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Concord Pike and Sharpley Road. Interment will be at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to: mccreryandharra.com