Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rajinder Sardana
Rajinder Sardana

Mr. Rajinder Sardana, 81, passed away March 4, 2019. Rajinder was born in India. He came to Akron, Ohio 27 years ago with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Atam Prakash and Kaushalya Devi Sardana. Rajinder is survived by his wife, Santosh; daughter, Kiran Kapoor (Vijay); son, Opinder Sardana (Monica); grandchildren, Himanshi, Yatee, Alisha, Krish; brother, Mohinder Sardana.

Rajinder had a very happy personality and met everyone with a smile. He was fond of Indian music, food, and enjoyed traveling to big cities.

Visitation will be at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Avenue (on the Historic Tallmadge circle) Tallmadge, Ohio 44278. March 8, 2019 10 a.m. EST - 12 p.m. EST
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
