THEN AND NOW Raleigh L. Helmacy, 88, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1932 in Akron, Ohio. Raleigh served in the United States Navy during the Korean War Conflict. He retired from Loral, where he worked as a tool and die machinist. Raleigh loved animals, especially his dog, Buster. He was a creative man who enjoyed tinkering on different projects in his workshop over the years. Raleigh had a need for speed. He loved fast cars, and driving cars fast! Raleigh was preceded in death by his parents, Ysobel and Michael Helmacy. He is survived by his children, Debra (Michael) Benedictus, Michael (Theresa) Helmacy, and Cheryl Camp; step-daughter, Renee (Duck) Parker; grandchildren, Christina (Tim) Ziga-Budd, John Ziga, Fallon Camp, Madison Parker, and Carter Sparrow; great-grandchildren, McKinley, Reagan, Monroe, Aaleyah, Sofia, and arriving in 2021, William; and sister, Michelle Piper. Per Raleigh's request, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44319. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Raleigh's honor to Gigi's Playhouse Canton, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center, at 4061 Bradley Circle NW, Canton, Ohio 44718, or www.gigisplayhouse.org/canton
.