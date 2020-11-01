1/1
Raleigh L. Helmacy
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raleigh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN AND NOW Raleigh L. Helmacy, 88, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1932 in Akron, Ohio. Raleigh served in the United States Navy during the Korean War Conflict. He retired from Loral, where he worked as a tool and die machinist. Raleigh loved animals, especially his dog, Buster. He was a creative man who enjoyed tinkering on different projects in his workshop over the years. Raleigh had a need for speed. He loved fast cars, and driving cars fast! Raleigh was preceded in death by his parents, Ysobel and Michael Helmacy. He is survived by his children, Debra (Michael) Benedictus, Michael (Theresa) Helmacy, and Cheryl Camp; step-daughter, Renee (Duck) Parker; grandchildren, Christina (Tim) Ziga-Budd, John Ziga, Fallon Camp, Madison Parker, and Carter Sparrow; great-grandchildren, McKinley, Reagan, Monroe, Aaleyah, Sofia, and arriving in 2021, William; and sister, Michelle Piper. Per Raleigh's request, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44319. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Raleigh's honor to Gigi's Playhouse Canton, a Down Syndrome Achievement Center, at 4061 Bradley Circle NW, Canton, Ohio 44718, or www.gigisplayhouse.org/canton.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved