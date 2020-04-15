|
Ralph Centola, 85, passed away Saturday, April 11 2020. He was born in Akron and lived most of his life in the area. Ralph served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Ford Motors. He was a kind and gentle man. He enjoyed the music of the Big Bands and Jazz. He spent many hours working in his yard and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Rosa Centola. Ralph is survived by his brothers, Michele Centola and Mario (Santina) Centola; nephew, Mario L Centola; nieces, Rozanne Centola and Andrea Centola. Per his wishes there will be no service or visitation and cremation has taken place. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020